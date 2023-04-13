ROSSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 11 hits as the Patriots beat Rossville 5-1 on Thursday.
Chris Moody had three hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Christian Holland had two hits and one RBI and Noah Stephen had eight strikeouts and gave up only four hits on the mound.
The Patriots will play Riverton Parke on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Rossville, Ind.
Seeger 5, Rossville 1
Seeger`010`040`0`— `5 `11` 3
Rossville`000`010`0`—`1`4`3
WP — Noah Stephen. LP — Matthew Ford. Two or more hits — S: Chris Moody 3, Christian Holland. 2B — S: Holland. RBIs — S: Moody 3, Holland R: Zac Wainscott.
