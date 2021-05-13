Seeger logo

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had eight hits and took advantage of six Faith Christian errors as the Patriots won 15-2 on Thursday.

Cade Walker had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Christian Holland had two hits and a RBI and Nathan Smith, Nick Turner, Khal Stephen, Nate Hennessey and Jameson Sprague each had one RBI.

PREP BASEBALL

At West Lafayette, Ind.

Seeger 15, Faith Christian 2

Seeger`108`06`—`15`8`0

F. Christian`002`00`—`2`6`6

WP — Cade Walker. LP — Rylan Emery. Two or more hits — S: Walker, Christian Holland FC: Matt Miller, Jake Valiant. 2B — S: Walker FC: Valiant. RBIs — S: Walker 3, Smith, Holland, Nick Turner, Khal Stephen, Nate Hennessey, Jameson Sprague. FC: Valiant, Eric Smith

