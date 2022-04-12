CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 12 hits as they beat North Vermillion on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Winning pitcher Nick Turner had four hits with two doubles and a home run and five RBIs for the Patriots, while Caleb Edwards and Christian Holland each had two RBIs and Landon Walker had two hits.
Brody Rice had two hits and a RBI for North Vermillion.
PREP BASEBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Seeger 12, North Vermillion 1
Seeger`102`330`3`— `12 `12` 0
N. Vermillion`000`010`0`—`1`5`5
WP — Nick Turner LP — Brody Rice. Two or more hits — S: Turner 4, Landon Walker NV: Rice. 2B — S: Turner 2. HR — S: Turner. RBIs — S: Turner 5, Caleb Edwards 2, Christian Holland 2, Peyton Reynolds NV: Rice.
