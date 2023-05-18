ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had 11 hits as the Patriots beat Attica 19-3 on Thursday.
Caleb Edwards and Noah Stephen each had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Luke Plumier had three RBIs, Christian Holland and Peyton Reynolds each had two RBIs, Dylan Walters had two hits and a RBI and Jace Ware, Chris Moody and Landon Walker each had one RBI.
Hunter Albertson had five strikeouts on the mound for Seeger, who will face Benton Central on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Seeger 19, Attica 3
Seeger`346`60`— `19 `11` 0
Attica`001`20`—`3`5`7
WP — Hunter Albertson. LP — Dane Goris. Two or more hits — S: Caleb Edwards, Noah Stephen, Dylan Walters A: Chase Sichts. 2B — S: Christian Holland, Jace Ware, Landon Walker. RBIs — S: Stephen 3, Edwards 3, Luke Pluimer 3, Holland 2, Peyton Reynolds 2, Ware, Walters, Chris Moody, Walker A: Goris, Luke Blankenship, Abe Remaklus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.