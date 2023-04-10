DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Milford would score in each of the next six innings to win 12-4 on Monday.
Ricky Soderstrom had one RBI for the Hilltoppers, while Jerrius Atkinson had a double.
Sawyer Laffoon had a home run and three RBIs for Milford, while Adin Portwood had two hits and two RBIs, Owen Halpin had two hits and a RBI and Max Cook and Beau Wright each had a RBI.
The Hilltoppers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman on Friday.
