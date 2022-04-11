MILFORD — Three Milford pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the Bearcat baseball team beat Schlarman Academy 10-0.
Beau Wright, Sawyer Laffoon and Nicholas McKinley were pitching for Milford, who combined for 14 strikeouts and one walk. On offense, Laffoon had three hits and three RBIs, while McKinley and Caleb Clutteur each had two RBIs and Nicholas Warren had a RBI.
CL Dye and Colton Kotcher pitched for the Hilltoppers.
PREP BASEBALL
At Milford
Milford 10, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`000`000`0`— `0 `0` 3
Milford`211`222`—`10`11`0
WP — Beau Wright. LP — CL Dye Two or more hits — M: Sawyer Laffoon. 2B — M: Nicholas McKinley, Laffoon, Caleb Clutteur. RBIs — M: Laffoon 3, Clutteur 2, McKinley 2, Nicholas Warren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.