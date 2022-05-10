VILLA GROVE — The Salt Fork baseball team had four runs in the first inning as it went on to beat Villa Grove 7-4 on Tuesday.
Jameson Remole had three hits and three RBIs for the Storm, while Blake Hettmansberger had three RBIs and Blake Norton had a solo home run.
PREP BASEBALL
At Villa Grove
Salt Fork 7, Villa Grove 4
Salt Fork`402`010`0`— `7 `9` 1
Villa Grove`000`001`3`—`4`5`1
WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Sam Bender. Save — Jameson Remole. Two or more hits — SF: Remole 3, Deegan Albert. VG: Luke Zimmerman. 2B — SF: Blake Hettmansberger, Hayden Prunkard. HR — SF: Blake Norton. RBIs — SF: Remole 3, Hettmansberger 3, Norton VG: Bender, Zimmerman, Brady Clodfelter, Peyton Smith
