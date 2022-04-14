JAMAICA — The Salt Fork baseball team had an offensive battle with Watseka, but the Storm was able to win 23-13 in five innings.
Blake Norton had three hits with a home run and four RBIs for the Storm, who had 11 runs in the third, while Deegan Albert and Hayden Prunkard each had two hits and three RBIs, Pedro Rangel and Blake Hettmansberger each had two hits and two RBIs and Jameson Remole and Brayden Maskel each had two RBIs.
PREP BASEBALL
At Jamaica
Salt Fork 23, Watseka 13
Watseka`340`60`— `13 `12` 4
Salt Fork`72(11)`3x`—`23`13`3
WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Connor Bell. Two or more hits — W: Aidan Morris, Bell, Ty Berry SF: Blake Norton 3, Deegan Albert, Rangel, Hayden Prunkard, Blake Hettsmanberger. 2B — W: Bell, Davincci Lane SF: Albert, Hettsmanberger, Norton, Jameson Remole. HR — SF: Norton, Prunkard. RBIs — W: Berry 3, Kobi Stevens 2, Jace Naese 2, Morris, Brayden Ketchum, Christopher Walwer SF: Norton 4, Albert 3, Prunkard 3, Rangel 2, Remole 2, Hettsmanberger 2, Brayden Maskel 2.
