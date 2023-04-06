VILLA GROVE — The Salt Fork baseball team broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the fourth and went on to beat Villa Grove 16-10 on Thursday.
Blake Norton had a home run and four RBIs for the Storm, while Blake Hettmansberger had four hits and three RBIs, Pedro Rangel had four hits with two RBIs, Hayden Prunkard had two hits with a home run and two RBIs and Derrek Richards had a solo home run.
Hettmansberger got the win on the mound for the Storm, who will play at the Tuscola Showcase on Saturday.
