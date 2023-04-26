TILTON — Down 2-0 after two innings, the Salt Fork baseball team outscored Schlarman Academy 16-1 in the next three innings for a 16-3 win on Tuesday.
Hayden Prunkard had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Pedro Rangel had four hits, two RBIs and three stolen bases, Hayden Chew had two RBIs and Derrek Richards and Blake Hettmansberger each had two hits.
Nathan Berryman and Wrigley O'Brien each had one RBI for the Hilltoppers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.