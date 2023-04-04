MILFORD — The Salt Fork baseball team was able to beat Milford on the road 6-0 on Tuesday.
Jameson Remole had eight strikeouts in five innings and Hayden Chew had four strikeouts in two innings for the Storm, while Brayden Maskel had two RBIs and Blake Norton, Hayden Prunkard and Derrek Richards each had a RBI.
Caleb Clutteur had two hits for Milford.
PREP BASEBALL
At Milford
Salt Fork 6, Milford 0
Salt Fork`005`100`0`— `6 `8` 0
Milford`000`000`0`—`0`3`4
WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Payton Harwood. Two or more hits — M: Caleb Clutteur. 2B — SF: Brayden Maskel, Derrek Richards, Blake Norton M: Wright. RBIs — SF: Maskel 2, Norton, Hayden Prunkard, Richards
