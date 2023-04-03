CATLIN — The Salt Fork baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to get a 5-4 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Monday in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
Hayden Prunkard had two hits along with the game-winning RBI for the Storm, while Blake Hettmansberger had two hits with an RBI and Blake Norwell had a double and two RBIs. Blake Norton got the win in relief for Pedro Rangel, who had 10 strikeouts in six innings.
Landon Freeman, Gavin Lomax and losing pitcher Lane Morgan each had an RBI for the Trojans. Morgan took over in relief for starter Kollin Asbury, who had eight strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.