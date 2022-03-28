SF Logo

ST. JOSEPH — The Salt Fork baseball team took tot he road on Monday against St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Storm scored two runs in the fourth to get within 3-2, but the Spartans scored 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth and would go on to win 13-2.

Deegan Albert had two hits for Salt Fork, while Derrick Richards had one RBI. The Storm will face St. Thomas More on Tuesday.

PREP BASEBALL

At St. Joseph

St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Salt Fork 2

Salt Fork`000`20`— `2 `3` 6

SJO`300`(10)x`—`13`10`1

LP — Blake Norton. Two or more hits — SF: Deegan Albert. 2B — SF: Blake Norton. RBIs — SF: Derrick Richards.

