ST. JOSEPH — The Salt Fork baseball team took tot he road on Monday against St. Joseph-Ogden.
The Storm scored two runs in the fourth to get within 3-2, but the Spartans scored 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth and would go on to win 13-2.
Deegan Albert had two hits for Salt Fork, while Derrick Richards had one RBI. The Storm will face St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Salt Fork 2
Salt Fork`000`20`— `2 `3` 6
SJO`300`(10)x`—`13`10`1
LP — Blake Norton. Two or more hits — SF: Deegan Albert. 2B — SF: Blake Norton. RBIs — SF: Derrick Richards.
