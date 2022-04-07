JAMAICA — Hayden Prinkard had two hits with five RBIs as Salt Fork beat Villa Grove 11-7 on Thursday.
Jameson Remole, Blake Hettmansberger and Deegan Albert each had two hits and a RBI for the Storm, while Brayden Maskel and Blake Norton each had one RBI and Pedro Rangel had two hits.
The Storm will play Milford on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Jamaica
Salt Fork 11, Villa Grove 7
Villa Grove`100`240`0`— `7 `7` 2
Salt Fork`033`104`x`—`11`11`4
WP — Blake Hettmansberger. LP — Cooper Clark. Two or more hits — VG: Luke Zimmerman, Brady Clodfelter, Clark SF: Deegan Albert, Pedro Rangel, Hayden Prunkard, Jameson Remole, Hettmansberger. 2B — VG: Zimmerman, Liam Barr SF: Remole. Rangel, Albert. HR — SF: Prunkard. RBIs — VG: Clark 3, Clodfelter 2 SF: Prunkard 5, Albert, Blake Norton, Remole, Brayden Maskel, Hettmansberger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.