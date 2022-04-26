JAMAICA — The Salt Fork baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the 7-6 win over Milford on Tuesday to complete a game that was suspended on April 8.
Derrick Richards had the game-winning RBI in the seventh for the Storm after Blake Hettmansberger tied the game with a fielder's choice.
Hayden Prunkard had two hits and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Deegan Albert had two hits.
Caleb Clutteur and Nicholas Warren each had two RBIs for Milford.
PREP BASEBALL
At Jamaica
Salt Fork 7, Milford 6
Milford`013`011`0`— `6 `3` 1
Salt Fork`000`230`2`—`7`10`6
WP — Blake Norton. LP — Payton Harwood. Two or more hits — SF: Deegan Albert, Hayden Prunkard, Blake Hettmansberger. 2B — M: Caleb Clutteur SF: Prunkard 2, Hettmansberger, Norton, Derrick Richards, Albert. 3B — SF: Jameson Remole. RBIs — M: Nicholas Warren 2, Clutteur SF: Prunkard 3, Hettmansberger, Richards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.