JAMAICA — Jameson Remole had the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh as the Salt Fork baseball team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12-11 on Tuesday.
Hayden Prunkard had four hits and two RBIs for the Storm, while Deegan Albert had two hits and four RBIs, Pedro Rangel and Brayden Maskel each had two RBIs and Remole had two hits and a RBI.
Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits and two RBIs for the Buffaloes, while Trenton Ryan had two RBIs, Kaden Mingee had three hits and a RBI, Cale Steinbaugh, Jackson Pratt and Cohen Cavanaugh each had one RBI and Zach Roach had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Jamaica
Salt Fork 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 11
GRFC`313`120`1`— `11 `12` 2
Salt Fork`125`012`1`—`12`13`5
WP — Blake Hettmasberger. LP — Cohen Cavanaugh. Two or more hits — GRF: Kaden Mingee 3, Cameron Steinbaugh, Zach Roach SF: Hayden Prunkard 4, Deegan Albert, Jameson Remole, Hettmansberger. 2B — GRF: Trenton Ryan SF: Prunkard 2, Blake Norton, Albert, Brayden Maskel. RBIs — GRF: Cameron Steinbaugh 2, Ryan 2, Cale Steinbaugh, Mingee, Jackson Pratt, Cavanaugh SF: Albert 4, Pedro Rangel 2, Prunkard 2, Maskel 2, Remole, .
