JAMAICA — The Salt Fork baseball team scored the first two runs of Tuesday's game with Unity, but the Rockets would battle back with four runs in the third and would go on to win 9-4.
Hayden Prunkard had a two-run home run for the Storm, while Blake Norton and Jameson Remole each had one RBI.
The Storm will face Watseka on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Jamaica
Unity 9, Salt Fork 4
Unity`004`031`1`— `9 `10` 0
Salt Fork`200`002`0`—`4`4`1
WP — Thomas Cler. LP — Blake Hettmansberger. Two or more hits — U: Austin Langendorf 3, Blake Kimball, Tyler Hensch, Gavin Moore. 2B — U: Langendorf, Moore. HR — U: Kimball. SF: Hayden Prunkard. RBIs — U: Kimball 3, Langendorf 3, Hensch 2 SF: Prunkard 2, Blake Norton, Jameson Remole.
