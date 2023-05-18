CATLIN — The Salt Fork baseball team saw themselves down 3-0 in the first inning, but they would fight back in a big way.
The Storm scored seven runs in the fourth and would go on to beat Villa Grove 9-3 on Thursday in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Jameson Remole started the inning with a fly ball that was dropped, that got Remole to second base. Derrek Richards bunted to drive Remole in and would score on a single by Brayden Maskel. Maskel stole second and was brought in by Blake Hettmansberger.
After two outs and a walk by Blake Norton, Hettmansberger scored on a wild pitch. Pedro Rangel got a single and Hayden Prunkard would bring in Norton and Rangel with a single. Richards returned to bat and had single to bring in Prunkard before the inning ended with a 7-3 lead.
The Storm added two runs in the ninth on a RBI single by Prunkard, who would score on a ground ball by Richards.
Rangel ended up getting the win on the mound with seven strikeouts and only allowing five hits.
Prunkard had two hits and three RBIs, while Richards had three RBIs, Rangel had two hits and Maskel and Hettmansberger each had one RBI.
The Storm will face Decatur St. Teresa on Saturday in the regional final.
PREP BASEBALL
At Catlin
Salt Fork 9, Villa Grove 3
Villa Grove`300`000`0`— `3 `5` 5
Salt Fork`000`702`x`—`9`8`1
WP — Pedro Rangel. LP — Bender. Two or more hits — VG: Kiser SF: Rangel, Hayden Prunkard. 2B — VG: Kiser, Vandeventer. RBIs — VG: Zimmerman, Clodfelter, Vandeventer SF: Prunkard 3, Derrek Richards 3, Brayden Maskel, Blake Hettmansberger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.