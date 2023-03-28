CATLIN — The Salt Fork baseball team scored four runs in the second inning and it was good enough for a 6-2 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Jamison Remole took over for starter Blake Norton in the second inning and got the win with seven strikeouts for the Storm, while Brayden Maskel had two hits with a RBI and Deegan Albert and Blake Norwell each had two RBIs.
The Storm are 4-1 and will travel to Danville on Thursday.
