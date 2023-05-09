CATLIN — The Salt Fork baseball team didn't let anything ruin its regular season home finale on Tuesday.
The Storm scored five runs in the first inning and went from there in beating Heritage 11-1 on Tuesday.
Deegan Albert had eight strikeouts on the mound and gave up only one hit on the mound for Salt Fork, while Derrek Richards and Blake Norton each had two hits and two RBIs and Hayden Prunkard had two hits and a RBI.
The Storm are 18-9 and will face Tuscola on Wednesday.
