CATLIN — Down 4-3 in the fourth, the Salt Fork baseball team had four runs to go on and get a 12-5 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
Jameson Remole had three hits and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Hayden Prunkard had three hits and two RBIs, Pedro Rangel had three RBIs and Blake Norton, Derrek Richards, Brayden Maskel and Deegan Albert each had two hits.
Jase Latoz had three hits and two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Cameron Steinbaugh had three hits and scored three runs.
