GEORGETOWN — A five-run first inning was all Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman junior right-hander Cale Steinbaugh needed as the Buffaloes defeated the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers 6-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Steinbaugh held Hoopeston Area to just one run on six hits while he struck out six and didn't walk a batter.
At the plate, Steinbaugh went 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Leading the way offensively for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Cole Webster and Justice Arthur, each with two hits.
Mason Rush was the only player for Hoopeston Area with two hits, while Derek Drayer drove in the only run for the Cornjerkers.
PREP BASEBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, Hoopeston Area 1
Hoopeston`000`001`0`—`1`6`5
Geo-RF/Chrisman`501`000`x`—`6`6`0
WP — Cale Steinbaugh. LP — Ethan Steiner. Two or more hits — Hoopeston Area: Mason Rush. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman: Cole Webster 2, Justice Arthur 2. 2B — Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman: Steinbaugh, Arthur. RBIs — Hoopeston Area: Derek Drayer. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman: Steinbaugh, Arthur, Trenton Ryan.
