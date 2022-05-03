COVINGTON, Ind. – The Seeger Patriots traveled to Covington and were opportunistic in picking up a 9-3 win over the Trojans.
Seeger (10-3, 6-2 WRC) took advantage of some Covington errors throughout the game to turn short innings into longer ones, pushing runs across the plate when doing so.
The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a walk and a double by Jace Ware.
No one scored again until the Patriots doubled their lead in the
third on a hit batsman, catcher inference and a single by Noah Stephen.
Covington (9-6, 3-4 WRC) pulled back one run in their half on two
walks and a double by Harden Knapp for a 2-1 score.
Seeger added three more runs in the fourth on a double by Peyton
Reynolds, a single by Caleb Edwards and two consecutive Trojan errors
for a 5-1 tally.
A single by Knapp in the fifth was followed by a double from Dane Gerling that added one run to the Covington total after five innings.
The Patriots put the game away in the sixth using a hit batsman, a walk, an error, a double and a single to score four runs to lead 9-2.
Covington added one last run in the bottom of the seventh on an infield single by Fye and a single to left by Conor Winn to make the final score 9-3.
It was the fourth loss in a row for the Trojans while Seeger got it eighth win in nine games.
Luke Pluimer picked up the win for the Patriots, going five innings before being relieved by Christian Holland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.