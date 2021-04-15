OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team started the season with a strong 7-2 win over Urbana on Thursday.
Koby Fletcher had two hits and a RBI for Oakwood, who scored six runs to break a 1-1 tie in the fifth, while Brady Howard, Jacob Spear and Isaiah Ruch each had one RBI. Ruch also got the win on the mound with six strikeouts in five innings.
PREP BASEBALL
At Oakwood
Oakwood 7, Urbana 2
Urbana`010`001`0`— `2`4`4
Oakwood`100`060`x`—`7`3`3
WP —Isiah Ruch. LP — Bales. Two or more hits — U: Mancuso O: Koby Fletcher. RBIs — U: Mancuso O: Fletcher, Brady Howard, Jacob Spear, Ruch.
Records — Oakwood 1-0 overall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.