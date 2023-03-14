DIETERICH — The Oakwood baseball team jumped out to a 4-1 lead after four innings and won its opener 6-1 over Dieterich.
Dalton Hobick had two doubles and two RBIs for the Comets, while Matthew Miller had an RBI
Travis Tiernan had seven strikeouts in four innings to get the win, while Alec Harrison had seven strikeouts in three innings for Oakwood, who will face Casey-Westfield on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Dieterich
Oakwood 6, Dieterich 1
Oakwood`220`000`2`— `6 `5` 1
Dieterich`010`000`0`—`1`1`3
WP — Travis Tiernan. LP — Niebrugge. Two or more hits — O: Dalton Hobick. 2B — O: Hobick 2. RBIs — O: Hobick 2, Matthew Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.