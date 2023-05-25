DECATUR —The Oakwood baseball team knew it was going to be a battle with Bloomington Central Catholic in Wednesday's IHSA Class 2A Sectional semifinal.
But the Saints won the battle by getting 14 hits as they beat the Comets 15-0 in four innings at Millikin University.
The Comets had one hit, but only struck out three times, meaning a lot of hit balls found their way into BCC's gloves.
"That was literally the tale of the game. They found the holes and we didn't," Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland said. "We knew going in that they were a big-swinging team and they swung hard. We had some good pitches and they fouled it off and when we got a good one over the plate, they put it in places we were not."
Brody Marcinko had the lone hit for the Comets and also got the lone walk against BCC pitcher Bennett Summers.
Summers had two hits and two RBIs, while Jack Wisdom had tow hits and three RBIs, Nick Mardis had three hits and two RBIs, Jarrett Wieduwilt and Ian Whittaker each had two RBIs and Charlie Graham had one RBI.
Even with the Comets end the season with a 26-7-1 record, which is a school-record for wins, and an undefeated 11-0 record in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
"We told them that this is going to hurt for a couple of days, because it is the end of the season," McFarland said. "But after that, you are going to look back and see that it was a great season. It is going to take a few days to see that. They are the standard bearers and the team everyone is going to talk about. You got the VVC title and went undefeated in conference and won a regional title and had the highest winning percentage. When we started the year off, we had three goals and we got them all."
Bloomington Central Catholic will play Eureka on Saturday for the sectional crown. Eureka beat Unity 7-2 in the first semifinal on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Decatur
IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinal
Bloomington Central Catholic 15, Oakwood 0
BCC`262`5`— `15 `14` 0
Oakwood`000`0`—`0`1`3
WP — Bennett Summers. LP — Dalton Hobick. Two or more hits — BCC: Nick Mardis 3, Summers, Jack Wisdom, Colin Karr. 3B — BCC: Summers. RBIs — BCC: Wisdom 3, Jarrett Wieduwilt 2, Summers 2, Mardis 2, Ian Whittaker 2, Charlie Graham.
