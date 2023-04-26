OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning and went on to get a 16-0 win over North Vermillion in four innings.
Bryson Myers had three RBIs for the Comets, while Brody Marcinko, Dalton Hobick, Christian Esquinca, Grant Powell, Chase Harrison and Brody Taflinger each had one RBI. Taflinger gave up three hits on the mound and had eight strikeouts.
Brody Rice had two hits for the Falcons, while Aidan Hinchee had a hit.
PREP BASEBALL
At Oakwood
Oakwood 16, North Vermillion 0
N. Vermillion`000`0`— `0 `3` 2
Oakwood`(11)23`x`—`12`15`0
WP — Brody Taflinger. LP — Aiden Hinchee. Two or more hits — NV: Brody Rice 2B — O: Taflinger. RBIs — O: Bryson Myers 3, Brody Marcinko, Dalton Hobick, Christian Esquinca, Grant Powell, Chase Harrison, Taflinger.
