CAYUGA, Ind. — The Oakwood baseball team had 15 hits as it beat North Vermillion 22-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
Bryson Myers had four RBIs for the Comets, while Matthew Miller had three RBIs, Loudyn Hughes and Josh Ruch each had two RBIs, Dalton Hobick, Grant Powell, Josh Young and Bryson Marcinko each had two hits and a RBI and Travis Tiernan added one RBI.
Cameron Cheuvront had a RBI for North Vermillion, while Brody Rice had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Oakwood 22, North Vermillion 2
Oakwood`286`06`— `22 `15` 0
N. Vermillion`011`00`—`2`3`0
WP — Grant Powell. LP — Aidan Hinchee. Two or more hits — O: Dalton Hobick, Powell, Josh Young, Bryson Myers, Bryson Marcinko NV: Brody Rice. 2B — O: Ruch, Hobick, Travis Tiernan, Young, Myers NV: Rice. 3B — O: Hobick. RBIs — O: Myers 4, Matthew Miller 3, Loudyn Hughes 2, Ruch 2, Hobick, Powell, Young, Tiernan, Marcinko NV: Cameron Cheuvront.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.