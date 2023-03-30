BROADLANDS — The Oakwood baseball team had 13 hits as the Comets beat Heritage 18-0 on Thursday.
Brody Marcinko had seven strikeouts on the mound and two hits at the plate for the Comets, while Josh Ruch and Chase Harrison each had four RBIs, Grant Powell had three hits and two RBIs, Dalton Hobick had two hits and two RBIs and Alec Harrison had one RBI.
The Comets were coming off an 11-4 win over Marshall at home on Wednesday. Travis Tiernan had three hits and three RBIs, while Ruch had two hits and two RBIs, Matthew Miller had two RBIs, Hobick had two hits and a RBI and Brody Taflinger had a RBI.
Oakwood will play St. Thomas More on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Broadlands
Oakwood 18, Heritage 0
Oakwood`422`46`— `18 `13` 2
Heritage`000`00`—`0`1`2
WP — Brody Marcinko. LP — White. Two or more hits — O: Grant Powell 3, Brody Marcinko, Dalton Hobick. 2B — O: Marcinko 2, Powell, Josh Ruch, Travis Tiernan. 3B — O: Alec Harrison. HR — O: Chase Harrison. RBIs — O: Ruch 4, Chase Harrison 4, Powell 2, Hobick 2, Alec Harrison.
From Wednesday
At Oakwood
Oakwood 11, Marshall 4
Marshall`110`000`2`— `4 `4` 4
Oakwood`431`102`x`—`11`11`1
WP — Dalton Hobick. LP — Ross. Two or more hits — M: Kirkwood O: Travis Tiernan 3, Josh Ruch, Hobick. 2B — O: Hobick, Matthew Miller, Tiernan. 3B — O: Ruch. RBIs — M: Mattas 2, Kirkwood, Ross O: Tiernan 3, Ruch 2, Miller 2, Hobick, Brody Taflinger.
