ATTICA, Ind. — The Oakwood baseball team rolled to a 12-1 win over Attica on Saturday.
Grant Powell had two hits and three RBIs for the Comets, while Josh Ruch had two hits and two RBIs, Chase Harrison had two RBIs and Travis Tiernan and Bryson Myers each had one RBI. Brody Marcinko had six strikeouts on the mound and only gave up two hits.
The Comets will host Hoopeston Area on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Oakwood 12, Attica 1
Oakwood`404`31`— `12 `8` 0
Attica`100`00`—`1`2`3
WP — Brody Marcinko. LP — Wilson. Two or more hits — O: Grant Powell, Josh Ruch. 2B — O: Powell, Marcinko. RBIs — O: Powell 3, Ruch 2, Chase Harrison 2, Travis Tiernan, Bryson Myers A: Skeels.
