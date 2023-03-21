OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team had 12 hits as they beat Danville 15-0 on Tuesday.
Grant Powell had seven strikeouts and gave up only two hits on the mound for the Comets. Brady Marchinko had three hits and three RBIs, Josh Ruch had three RBIs, Matthew Miller and Travis Tiernan each had two hits and a RBI and Hobick, Bryson Myers and Brody Taflinger each had one RBI.
Zach Spencer and Kody Meeker each had one hit for Danville.
PREP BASEBALL
At Oakwood
Oakwood 15, Danville 0
Danville`000`0`— `0 `2` 3
Oakwood`263`4`—`15`12`0
WP — Grant Powell. LP — Jayden Gray. Two or more hits — O: Brady Marcinko 3, Matthew Miller, Travis Tiernan. 2B — D: Kody Meeker O: Travis Tiernan, Bryson Myers, Brody Taflinger. 3B — O: Marcinko. RBIs — O: Marcinko 3, Josh Ruch 3, Myers, Taflinger, Miller, Dalton Hobick.
