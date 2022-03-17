FITHIAN — With strong pitching from Travis Tiernan, the Oakwood baseball team shutout Casey-Westfield 3-0 on Thursday.
Tiernan had 12 strikeouts and allowed only one hit for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick and Griffin Trees each had an RBI.
The Comets will face Unity on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Fithian
Oakwood 3, Casey-Westfield 0
C-Westfield`000`000`0`— `0 `1` 2
Oakwood`002`100`x`—`3`3`0
WP — Travis Tiernan. LP — Overbeck. 2B — CW: Richards O: Matthew Miller. RBIs — O: Dalton Hobick, Griffin Trees.
