DANVILLE — The Oakwood baseball team got 13 hits as the Comets beat Danville on Tuesday.
Grant Powell had three RBIs for Oakwood, while Josh Young had three hits and a RBI, Brody Taflinger had two hits and a RBI, Griffin Trees, Bryson Marcinko, Noah Phillips, Matthew Miller and Bryson Myers each had one RBI and Dalton Hobick had two hits.
Lucas Huchel had six strikeouts on the mound to get the win for Oakwood, who will face Casey-Westfield on Thursday.
Dylan Brown had two RBIs and Tyler Finely had six strikeouts on the mound for the Vikings, who will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Danville
Oakwood 11, Danville 3
Oakwood`200`432`0`— `11 `13` 2
Danville`001`020`0`—`3`3`2
WP — Lucas Huchel LP — Tyler Finley. Two or more hits — O: Josh Young 3, Brody Taflinger, Dalton Hobick 2B — O: Grant Powell, Griffin Trees, Young D: Payton Young, Dylan Brown. RBIs — O: Powell 3, Young, Matthew Miller, Bryson Myers, Taflinger, Noah Phillips, Bryson Marcinko, Trees D: Brown 2.
