ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood baseball team only had two hits as they were beaten 10-0 by St. Joseph-Ogden in six innings on Tuesday.
Dalton Hobick and Brody Taflinger each had a hit for the Comets, who will try to regroup on Wednesday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
PREP BASEBALL
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Oakwood 0
Oakwood`000`000`— `0 `2` 5
St. Joe-Ogden`302`014`—`10`9`1
WP — Hale. LP — Alec Harrison. Two or more hits — SJO: Voorhees, Waller. 2B — SJO: Waller. RBIs — SJO: Waller 3, Robertson, Price, Earley.
