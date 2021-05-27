BRAIDWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team took a trip to face another group of Comets in Reed-Custer.
Oakwood took an 1-0 in the second inning, but Reed-Custer scored four times in the bottom of the inning and would go on to win 8-3.
Jacob Spear had three hits and a RBI for Oakwood, while Matthew Miller and Isaiah Ruch each had one RBI and Dalton Hobick had two hits.
PREP BASEBALL
At Braidwood
Reed-Custer 8, Oakwood 3
Oakwood`011`000`1`—`3`9`4
Reed-Custer`041`030`x`—`8`7`2
WP — Joel Hunt. LP — Travis Tiernan. Two or more hits — O: Jacob Spear, Dalton Hobick RC: Clayton Newbrough. 2B — O: Hobick. RBIs — O: Spear, Matthew Miller, Isaiah Ruch RC: Connor Esparza 2, Blake Bishop 2, Newbrough, Dylan Garrelts, Jack Stellano, Jarrett Goodwin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.