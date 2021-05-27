Oakwood logo

BRAIDWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team took a trip to face another group of Comets in Reed-Custer.

Oakwood took an 1-0 in the second inning, but Reed-Custer scored four times in the bottom of the inning and would go on to win 8-3.

Jacob Spear had three hits and a RBI for Oakwood, while Matthew Miller and Isaiah Ruch each had one RBI and Dalton Hobick had two hits.

PREP BASEBALL

At Braidwood

Reed-Custer 8, Oakwood 3

Oakwood`011`000`1`—`3`9`4

Reed-Custer`041`030`x`—`8`7`2

WP — Joel Hunt. LP — Travis Tiernan. Two or more hits — O: Jacob Spear, Dalton Hobick RC: Clayton Newbrough. 2B — O: Hobick. RBIs — O: Spear, Matthew Miller, Isaiah Ruch RC: Connor Esparza 2, Blake Bishop 2, Newbrough, Dylan Garrelts, Jack Stellano, Jarrett Goodwin

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you