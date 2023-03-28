OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team found themselves down 7-1 early and could not recover as the Comets lost 16-5 in six innings.
Travis Tiernan had two hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Matthew Miller and Loudyn Hughes each had one RBI and Bryson Myers and Bryson Marcinko each had two hits.
The Comets will try to regroup Wednesday against Marshall.
PREP BASEBALL
At Oakwood
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Oakwood 5
PBL`133`234`— `16 `15` 1
Oakwood`103`001`—`5`9`4
WP — Steiner. LP — Grant Powell. Two or more hits — PBL: E. Johnson 3, Vaughn, Ager, Snelling, A. Johnson, Cosgrove. O: Bryson Marcinko, Travis Tiernan, Bryson Myers. 2B — PBL: Snelling, Cosgrove O: Tiernan, Marcinko. RBIs — PBL: A. Johnson 3, Vaughn 3, E. Johnson 2, Cosgrove, Steiner, Snelling, Ager, Cole O: Tiernan 2, Marcinko 2, Loudyn Hughes, Matthew Miller.
