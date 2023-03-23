MONTICELLO — The Oakwood baseball team lost a 8-3 six-inning matchup with Monticello on Tuesday.
The Sages were up 4-0 before the Comets scored three runs in the sixth, but Monticello scored four in the bottom of the inning.
Josh Ruch had the lone RBI for the Comets and he, Dalton Hobick and Matthew Miller each had one hit.
PREP BASEBALL
At Monticello
Monticello 8, Oakwood 3
Oakwood`000`003`— `3 `3` 3
Monticello`002`024`—`8`5`0
WP — Teschke. LP — Dalton Hobick. 2B — M:Chupp. 3B — M: Teschke. RBIs — O: Josh Ruch M: Chupp 2, Vance, Teschke.
