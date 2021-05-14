CHAMPAIGN — The Oakwood baseball team hit the road on Friday, but could not come up with the win as they lost to Champaign Central.
Isaiah Ruch had two hits and a RBI for the Comets, while Grant Powell, Josh Young and Jacob Spear each had one hit.
PREP BASEBALL
At Champaign
Champaign Central 7, Oakwood 3
Oakwood`001`010`1`—`3`5`2
Central`320`101`x`—`7`6`2
WP — Ben Dickerson. LP — Dylan Bensyl. Two or more hits — O: Isaiah Ruch C: Dickerson. 2B — O: Ruch C: Dickerson. 3B — C: Carter Hall. RBIs — O: Ruch CC: Dickerson 3, Hall, Kendall Crawford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.