CHAMPAIGN — Down 4-0 after three innings, the Oakwood baseball team dug in and was able to beat St. Thomas More 9-7 on Thursday.
Travis Tiernan had a grand slam and four RBIs for Oakwood, while Josh Ruch had tow hits and a RBI and Dalton Hobick added a RBI.
Alec Harrison had three strikeouts in five innings to get the win, while Brody Taflinger and Grant Powell combined to give up only one hits in the last two innings.
The Comets will play Westville on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Champaign
Oakwood 9, St. Thomas More 7
Oakwood`000`414`0`— `9 `6` 4
STM`130`030`0`—`7`7`3
WP — Alec Harrison. LP — Kemper. Two or more hits — O: Josh Ruch STM: Kemper 3. HR — O: Travis Tiernan (Grand Slam). RBIs — O: Tiernan 4, Ruch, Dalton Hobick STM: Hannagan 2, Kemper 2, DeLorenzo, Hendrickson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.