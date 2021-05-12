SIDELL — The Oakwood baseball team built an early lead and held off a late Salt Fork rally for a 8-6 win on Tuesday.
Koby Fletcher had two RBIs for the Comets, while Isaiah Ruch, Josh Young and Dylan Bensyl each had one RBI and Brody Taflinger and Griffin Trees each had two hits.
Blake Norton had two hits and a RBI for the Storm, while Hayden Prunkard, Aaron Dean and Blake Hettsmansberger each had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Sidell
Oakwood 8, Salt Fork 6
Oakwood`202`121`0`—`8`10`6
Salt Fork`000`103`2`—`6`5`3
WP — Travis Tiernan. LP — Matthew Crawford. Two or more hits — O: Brody Taflinger, Griffin Trees SF: Blake Norton. 2B — SF: Hayden Prunkard. RBIs — O: Koby Fletcher 2, Isaiah Ruch, Josh Young, Dylan Bensyl SF: Norton, Prunkard, Aaron Dean, Blake Hettsmansberger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.