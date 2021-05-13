OAKWOOD — With the game tied at four, the Oakwood baseball team would pull away with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to beat Mahomet-Seymour 9-6 on Thursday.
Matthew Miller had two hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Travis Tiernan had two RBIs, Josh Young had two hits and a RBI and winning pitcher Dalton Hobick, Isaiah Ruch, Koby Fletcher and Griffin Trees each had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Oakwood
Oakwood 9, Mahomet-Seymour 6
M-S`030`010`2`—`6`10`3
Oakwood`300`123`x`—`9`10`1
WP — Dalton Hobick. LP — Zach Carr. Save — Grant Powell. Two or more hits — MS: Blake Wolters, Will Sampson O: Josh Young, Matthew Miller. 2B — MS: Carter Johnson. RBIs — MS: Sampson, Johnson, Nate McFall, Chase Wager, Brayden Smith O: Miller 2, Travis Tiernan 2, Griffin Trees, Hobick, Isaiah Ruch, Young, Koby Fletcher.
