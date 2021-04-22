Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.