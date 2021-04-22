OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team took the lead and held on to it for a 4-3 win over Champaign Centennial on Thursday.
Koby Fletcher had three hits and a RBI for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick, Travis Tiernan and Grant Powell each added one RBI.
Isaiah Ruch had six strikeouts on the mound to get the win for Oakwood.
PREP BASEBALL
At Champaign
Oakwood 4, Champaign Centennial 3
Oakwood`001`111`0`— `4 `7`2
Centennial`000`100`2`—`3`4`5
WP — Isaiah Ruch. LP — Brody Stonecipher. Two or more hits — O: Koby Fletcher. 2B — O: Fletcher. HR — C: Max Singer. RBIs — O: Fletcher, Dalton Hobick, Travis Tiernan, Grant Powell C: Singer 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.