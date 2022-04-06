TUSCOLA — The Oakwood baseball team hit the road on Wednesday to face Tuscola.
The Comets had two hits, but Tuscola picked up 10 hits to get the 12-2 win in five innings.
Grant Powell and Dalton Hobick each had one RBI for the Comets, who will face Iroquois West on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
At Tuscola
Tuscola 12, Oakwood 2
Oakwood`010`10`— `2 `2` 2
Tuscola`320`34`—`12`10`3
WP — Armstrong. LP — Brayden Marcinko. Two or more hits — T: Musgrave 3, Armstrong. 2B — T: Jones, Musgrave, Baer. HR — T: Cunningham. RBIs — O: Grant Powell, Dalton Hobick T: Musgrave 2, Baer 2, Cunningham, Pierce, Jones.
