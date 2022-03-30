Oakwood logo

PAXTON  — The Oakwood baseball team had the lead going into the seventh inning, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda scored two runs to get a 8-7 win on Tuesday.

Matthew Miller had three RBIs for the Comets, while Josh Young had two htis and one RBI and Bryson Marcinko had one RBI.

PREP BASEBALL

At Paxton

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Oakwood 7

Oakwood`101`203`0`— `7 `7` 2

PBL`003`030`2`—`8`3`3

WP — Pound LP — Dalton Hobick. Two or more hits — O: Josh Young  2B — O: Young, PBL: Ager RBIs — O: Miller 3, Young, Bryson Marcinko PBL: Pound, Snelling.

