PAXTON — The Oakwood baseball team had the lead going into the seventh inning, but Paxton-Buckley-Loda scored two runs to get a 8-7 win on Tuesday.
Matthew Miller had three RBIs for the Comets, while Josh Young had two htis and one RBI and Bryson Marcinko had one RBI.
PREP BASEBALL
At Paxton
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Oakwood 7
Oakwood`101`203`0`— `7 `7` 2
PBL`003`030`2`—`8`3`3
WP — Pound LP — Dalton Hobick. Two or more hits — O: Josh Young 2B — O: Young, PBL: Ager RBIs — O: Miller 3, Young, Bryson Marcinko PBL: Pound, Snelling.
