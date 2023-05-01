BRAIDWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team hit the road on Saturday and lost 5-4 and 10-0 to Reed-Custer.
In the first game, Dalton Hobick had two hits and a RBI for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger had a RBI. Brody Marcinko and Matthew Miller each had a hit in the second game.
PREP BASEBALL
At Braidwood
Game 1
Reed-Custer 5, Oakwood 4
Oakwood`120`001`0`— `4 `5` 3
Reed-Custer`200`100`2`—`5`5`6
WP — Slager. LP — Grant Powell. Two or more hits — O: Dalton Hobick RC: Esparza. 2B — O: Matthew Miller RC: Esparza. RBIs — O: Hobick, Brody Taflinger RC: Smith 2.
Game 2
Reed-Custer 10, Oakwood 0
Oakwood`000`00`— `0 `2` 2
Reed-Custer`712`0x`—`10`5`2
WP — Fordonski. LP — Loudyn Hughes. 2B — RC: Shats. RBIs — RC: Esparza 2, Shats 2, Stellano, Smith.
