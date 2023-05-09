COVINGTON, Ind. — The Oakwood baseball team scored 10 runs in the second inning and would go on to an 11-2 win over Covington on Tuesday.
Travis Tiernan had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick had two hits and one RBI and Josh Ruch, Brody Marcinko, Grant Powell, Bryson Myers, Chase Harrison and Brody Taflinger each had one RBI.
Cian Moore had two hits for the Trojans, while Gage Pearman and Kyven Hill each scored a run.
PREP BASEBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Oakwood 11, Covington 2
Oakwood`0(10)0`100`0`— `11 `5` 4
Covington`001`010`0`—`2`7`3
WP — Alec Harrison. LP — Carson Schaeffer. Two or more hits — O: Dalton Hobick, Travis Tiernan C: Cian Moore. 2B — O: Tiernan, Hobick. RBIs — O: Tiernan 2, Josh Ruch, Brody Marcinko, Grant Powell, Bryson Myers, Chase Harrison, Brody Taflinger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.