SIDELL — Oakwood senior Joshua Ruch couldn’t believe it when he ripped the fourth pitch of the game from Salt Fork pitcher Pedro Rangel over the right-field fence at Hansgen Field for his first-ever home run.
That’s right — first-ever. No homers in rec ball, no homers in Pony League and certainly no homers in high school.
“I’ve always been a base-hit kind of guy,’’ he said. “Honestly, I thought it was a ground-rule double.’’
So, when did he realize it was a home run?
“When I heard everyone cheering and the left fielder was standing there watching the ball land over his head,’’ said Ruch, quickly correcting himself. “I mean the right fielder.
“I’m still so surprised by it, I can’t remember left from right.’’
And while it was just a first-inning solo home run, it seemingly sparked something for the Comets.
Senior Dalton Hobick followed with a solo homer to left and Oakwood went on to beat Salt Fork 9-1 in an Vermilion Valley Conference baseball game.
“It doesn’t get any better than that,’’ said Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland. “It jumpstarted the whole game for us. Our kids were engaged today, which is something we have been lacking recently. Those two homers gave us the energy we needed in this game.’’
Hobick, who allowed just 1 run in six innings to get the victory, admitted he wasn’t thinking a homer when he hit the first pitch he saw from Rangel.
“Against a pitcher like Par, his ERA had been under 1 this season, it’s kind of crazy to get back-to-back solo homers off of him,’’ Hobick said. “I wouldn’t say that was a goal. We just wanted to have good at-bats, get on base and try to produce some runs.’’
Oakwood (13-4-1 overall, 6-0 in the VVC) would add a run in the second and two more in the third on a 2-run homer to left by Grant Powell.
The Comets came into Friday’s game with just two homers as a team, and they had three in the first three innings against the Storm.
“You can’t predict that,’’ Hobick said. “We just got the barrels around and made good contact. Basically, we didn’t miss when it was there.’’
Salt Fork coach Jason Woodworth said it was a simple problem for Rangel.
“He only had one pitch today,’’ said Woodworth, noting that Rangel hadn’t pitched in 11 days. “When you are playing quality teams like Oakwood, if you can only throw one pitch, you are going to have a tough time.’’
He also pointed out that the Storm, who were held to just two hits, didn’t respond well to the quick start by the Comets.
“Instead of us looking at it like 2 runs that we could easily overcome, we acted like it was 10 runs. We were never able to get it back together,’’ said Woodworth, noting defensive and base-running errors during the contest. “That has been a problem for us. We can be mentally weak, at times.’’
Oakwood would basically put the game out of reach with a 3-run sixth inning as Matthew Miller delivered a 2-run single to center and Bryson Myers drove home a run with a groundout.
“We wanted this one against them,’’ said Hobick, a three-sport standout who remembers some tough losses to Salt Fork in football and basketball. “We wanted to get back at them a little bit with this one. It doesn’t make up for those losses, but we wanted to show them that we will play you hard and fight for a win.’’
With the victory, Oakwood remains tied with Westville, a 9-1 winner over Armstrong-Potomac on Friday, for first-place in the VVC standings.
“This is just the sixth step of 11 this season for the conference title,’’ McFarland said. “We are going to approach every game like it’s for the conference championship, because you just don’t know which game is going to decide it.’’
Salt Fork falls to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in the league with the loss.
Hayden Prunkard and Blake Norton had hits for the Storm, while Brayden Maskel had his team’s only RBI.
