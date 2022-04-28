OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team had 14 hits as they beat Cissna Park 12-2.
Josh Young had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs, while Dalton Hobick had three hits and two RBIs, Josh Ruch had two hits and a RBI, Matthew Miller, Bryson Myers and Noah Phillips each had one RBI and Grant Powell had three hits.
Travis Tiernan had six strikeouts in four innings to get the win on the mound for the Comets.
PREP BASEBALL
At Oakwood
Oakwood 12, Cissna Park 2
Cissna Park`000`11`— `2 `3` 8
Oakwood`203`34`—`12`14`2
WP — Travis Tiernan LP — Bruens. Two or more hits — O: Grant Powell 3, Dalton Hobick 3, Josh Young 3, Josh Ruch. 2B — O: Young 2, Hobick. RBIs — CP: Verkler, King O: Hobick 2, Young 2, Matthew Miller, Bryson Myers, Ruch, Noah Phillips.
