MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The North Vermillion baseball team was able to tie things up at 2-2 in the fourth, but Parke Heritage scored the next 10 runs to win 12-2 in five innings on Thursday.
Brody Rice had three hits and two RBIs for the Falcons, who will play Parke Heritage again on Friday in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
PREP BASEBALL
At Montezuma, Ind.
Parke Heritage 12, North Vermillion 2
N. Vermillion`001`10`— `2 `6` 1
P. Heritage`101`73`—`12`10`1
WP — Graves. LP — Noah Scott. Two or more hits — NV: Brody Rice 3 PH: Harpold 3, Woody, Harper. 2B — PH: Heak. RBIs — NV: Rice 2 PH: Harpold 3, Woody, Harper, Heak.
