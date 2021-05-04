VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team made the most of six hits and five errors from Attica to get a 11-0 win on Tuesday.
Luke Foxworthy had two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs, while AJ Hall had two RBIs, Colton Robinson and Owen Action each had one RBI.
Lukas Miller got the win on the mound with nine strikeouts.
PREP BASEBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 11, Attica 0
Attica`000`00`—`0`1`5
F. Central`415`1x`—`11`6`1
WP — Lukas Miller. LP — Squirek. Two or more hits — FC: Luke Foxworthy. RBIs — FC: Foxworthy 2, AJ Hall 2, Owen Acton, Colton Robinson.
